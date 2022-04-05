Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of KAR Auction Services worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 99.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

