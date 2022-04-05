Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.63 Million Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,480 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Patterson Companies worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,036 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,377 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after acquiring an additional 955,993 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

