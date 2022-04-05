Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 163,594 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,594 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INN. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

