Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,682 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of GrafTech International worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,342,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,556 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,869,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 674,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,107,000 after purchasing an additional 116,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 80,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.01.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

About GrafTech International (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.