Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PFGC stock opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,135 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $827,173,000 after buying an additional 388,510 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $244,042,000 after buying an additional 1,769,462 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after buying an additional 823,110 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,160,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $145,042,000 after purchasing an additional 190,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,119,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $143,151,000 after purchasing an additional 601,109 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

