Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PFGC stock opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.13.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.
Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)
