Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.
NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $225,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
