Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $225,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

