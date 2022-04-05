Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4.32 ($0.06). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05), with a volume of 55,926,919 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.18.

Petropavlovsk Company Profile (LON:POG)

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

