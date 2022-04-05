Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4.32 ($0.06). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05), with a volume of 55,926,919 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.18.
Petropavlovsk Company Profile (LON:POG)
