Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 430 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 555 ($7.28) to GBX 430 ($5.64) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Pets at Home Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $430.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PAHGF opened at $4.69 on Monday. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $7.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

