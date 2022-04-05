Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.6% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,491,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,352,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

