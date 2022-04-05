Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,457,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,775 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $204,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.94. 20,491,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,352,198. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

