Phore Hits Market Cap of $307,676.27 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $307,676.27 and approximately $1,691.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 42.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007942 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,529,564 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

