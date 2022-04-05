Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Phreesia alerts:

PHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 24.49% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $6,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Phreesia by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.