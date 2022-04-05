Pickle Finance Market Capitalization Tops $9.02 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for $4.73 or 0.00010136 BTC on popular exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

