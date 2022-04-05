PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.
Shares of NYSE PZC opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC)
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.