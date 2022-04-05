PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE PZC opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.