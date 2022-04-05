PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

NYSE PMF opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.90. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

