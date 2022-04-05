PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:PNI opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $12.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

