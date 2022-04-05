Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PMT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 723.10%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

