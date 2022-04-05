Piper Sandler Lowers Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $100.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MS. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

MS stock opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average of $98.06.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

