Piper Sandler Weighs in on Washington Federal, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Washington Federal in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.83.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

In other news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,105,000 after purchasing an additional 72,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at $39,643,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 17.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 162,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 143.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after purchasing an additional 439,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

