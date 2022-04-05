PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives $40.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III bought 25,000 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $217,098.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,830,000 after buying an additional 247,239 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PLBY Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

PLBY traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. 22,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $543.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.77.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.55). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

