PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Down 6.6%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51. 16,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,322,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
The company has a market cap of $534.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III purchased 25,000 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares worth $4,885,721.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 635.4% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period.
About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
