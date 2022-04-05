PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Down 6.6%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51. 16,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,322,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The company has a market cap of $534.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III purchased 25,000 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares worth $4,885,721.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 635.4% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

