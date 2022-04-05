PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several brokerages have commented on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 39,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after acquiring an additional 537,749 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 18.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,402,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,335,000 after buying an additional 530,157 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,847,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,908,000 after buying an additional 55,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,689,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,676,000 after buying an additional 104,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 355.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,938,000 after buying an additional 1,355,190 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

