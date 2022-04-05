Polkadot (DOT) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.94 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $22.21 or 0.00048202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $21.94 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.25 or 0.07483375 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,142.81 or 1.00138893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00047317 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

