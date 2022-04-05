Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE POR opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $56.05.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,133 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,699 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 494.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,684,000 after acquiring an additional 543,221 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $26,240,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

