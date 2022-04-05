Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Post were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 270.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Post by 13.6% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on POST. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

