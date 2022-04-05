Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.89.

PRBZF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Premium Brands stock opened at $83.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.07. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

