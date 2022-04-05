Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Analysts expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) to post $3.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.87 billion and the lowest is $3.27 billion. Principal Financial Group posted sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year sales of $13.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $14.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $14.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Principal Financial Group.

NYSE:PFG traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.63. The company had a trading volume of 42,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,279. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

