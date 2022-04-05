Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.940-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.010-$4.090 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of PRGS opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $997,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

