ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBSFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($19.78) to €14.00 ($15.38) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($30.77) to €22.00 ($24.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($23.08) to €17.00 ($18.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS PBSFY traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 25,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,335. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

