Provention Bio’s (PRVB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRVB. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.18.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.60.

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 702,011 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1,007.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 70,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 26.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 34,372 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 14.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 18.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

