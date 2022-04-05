Provention Bio’s (PRVB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRVB. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.18.
Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.60.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 702,011 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1,007.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 70,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 26.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 34,372 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 14.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 18.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.
Provention Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.