Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,665 by Analysts at Barclays

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,719 ($22.54) to GBX 1,665 ($21.84) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.33) to GBX 1,590 ($20.85) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.51) to GBX 1,550 ($20.33) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,210.75.

Shares of PUK opened at $29.98 on Monday. Prudential has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prudential by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Prudential by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the third quarter worth $208,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 3.7% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 18.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

