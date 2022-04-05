PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PTCT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTCT stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.89.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $298,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,700. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,766,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,214,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,035,000 after acquiring an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,581,000 after acquiring an additional 152,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after acquiring an additional 315,825 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.