PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.89.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $29,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,700. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.