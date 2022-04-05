PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Mukul Kumar Sells 475 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Mukul Kumar sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $12,478.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $28,072.88.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,929.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $209,907.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.96. 723,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of -0.14. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $62.25.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PubMatic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

