PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.17. 3,193,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,608 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

