PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PVH. StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG grew its position in PVH by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in PVH by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 99,552 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

