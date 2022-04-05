Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Decreased by Analyst (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn ($1.99) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.31). Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AC. CIBC increased their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. ATB Capital raised their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.80.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$23.84 on Monday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$19.31 and a 12-month high of C$29.17. The company has a market cap of C$8.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.00.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,023.24. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602 in the last three months.

Air Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.