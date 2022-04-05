Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.57. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.32 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,965.48.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,610.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,506.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1,650.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.