Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.57. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.32 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share.
Shares of CMG opened at $1,610.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,506.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1,650.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
