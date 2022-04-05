Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

HON has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.43.

Shares of HON opened at $196.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.87. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

