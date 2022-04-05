Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Mohawk Industries, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.69. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.14 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MHK. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.36.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $126.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $121.04 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

