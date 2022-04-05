Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Merchants Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for First Merchants in a report issued on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRME. StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $40.98 on Monday. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $48.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.10.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $127.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.63 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $22,369,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 51,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,686,000 after buying an additional 231,037 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

