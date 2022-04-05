Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Redbox Entertainment Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redbox Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RDBX. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 12.80.

Shares of RDBX opened at 2.26 on Tuesday. Redbox Entertainment has a twelve month low of 1.61 and a twelve month high of 27.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is 2.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

