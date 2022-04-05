QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. QCR has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $891.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QCR will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in QCR by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in QCR by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

