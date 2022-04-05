Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,824,000. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $176.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.83. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $180.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

