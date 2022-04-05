Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 893 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 893 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

AMGN stock opened at $244.87 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

