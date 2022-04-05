Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,104 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 117,952 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.58.

DGX stock opened at $134.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.08. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

