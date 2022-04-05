QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.27. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 68.80% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuickLogic news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 76,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

