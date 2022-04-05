Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.90

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:QLT opened at GBX 148.90 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.59. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 108.30 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.75 ($2.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Get Quilter alerts:

In other news, insider Tazim Essani purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £19,575 ($25,672.13). Also, insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total value of £100,704.11 ($132,070.96).

A number of brokerages recently commented on QLT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Quilter from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 165.40 ($2.17).

Quilter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.