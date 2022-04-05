Raydium Price Hits $3.36 (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $3.36 or 0.00007315 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $321.67 million and $40.95 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raydium has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00048380 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.76 or 0.07489245 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,900.23 or 0.99878598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00054928 BTC.

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,688,965 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

