Raymond James Trims Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Target Price to $10.00

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 191.55% from the stock’s previous close.

VLTA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

VLTA stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Volta Inc – Class A has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

